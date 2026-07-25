It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Glenn Herbert Josephson Jr. on June 10 , 2026, at 1:11 PM at River View Post Acute in Ashland City, TN. Glenn was a truly cherished individual, whose life touched countless hearts as a devoted brother, loving step dad/husband, beloved uncle, and steadfast friend. His presence brought joy and warmth to all who knew him, and his absence leaves an irreplaceable void. He faced significant challenges in his later years, without any income, health insurance, or life insurance.

To honor Glenn's memory and fulfill his heartfelt wish to be reunited with his beloved wife, we are respectfully seeking support to cover the necessary cremation expenses and facilitate potted flower with his picture along the side of her. This final act of love will allow Glenn to rest peacefully, completely at peace, just as he deserved. Your thoughtful contribution would provide immense comfort during this difficult time, allowing us to ensure Glenn receives a peaceful and dignified farewell. Every gesture of support is deeply appreciated as we navigate this period of profound grief.