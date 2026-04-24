Gladys’ Kidney Journey

About 6 years ago, my mom, Gladys Anderson, had an autoimmune disease that attacked her kidneys, causing her to lose some of the function in them. Since then she has been on dialysis, and about 5 years ago, went to home dialysis. She was also placed on the kidney transplant list at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN.

She has been waiting since that time for a kidney donor, and today was told that she is nearing the top of the list. The transplant center at Mayo Clinic has asked that we have a minimum of $5,000 but more towards $7,000-9,000 raised before the transplant. This is to help with the month after that we will need to stay in the Rochester area, and for what insurance will not cover and other incidentals. We ask that if you are able, to share this to your page, and above all, remember my mother, Gladys and our family in your prayers. Thank you! ❤️