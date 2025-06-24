The Giving Garden with Grace Resources

Goal:
USD $10,000
Raised:
USD $2,490
Campaign funds will be received by Grace Resources
Grace Resources, a nonprofit organization serving the Antelope Valley community for years, has been dedicated to providing essential services to those in need. Their tireless efforts have helped countless individuals and families struggling with homelessness and poverty. Through hot meals, grocery distributions, and resource support, Grace Resources has been a beacon of hope for many. With your help, we aim to match donations and provide crucial funding to continue their vital work.
For every dollar donated, we can help Grace Resources provide:
🍽️ Hot meals for individuals
🛍️ Grocery distributions for families
Our goal is to raise $10,000 to support Grace Resources' ongoing efforts. Every contribution, no matter the size, our Agency will match! Your generosity will help provide the necessary resources to empower individuals and families to break the cycle of poverty and homelessness.
Join us in supporting Grace Resources and their mission to serve the Antelope Valley community. Together, we can make a difference in the lives of those who need it most. Donate now and let's reach our goal of $10,000! 💚👍
Wonderful cause! We're privileged to be part of it.
What a wonderful idea to donate to such an incredible cause!
It is a pleasure to help those in need through Grace Resources.
On behalf of Liberty Mutual Surety - Orange, CA
let's share our blessings with others... and thank you for your support!
I'm honored to make a donation to GR. as it says in Proverbs 19:17 (NLT), "if you help the poor, you are lending to the Lord-and he will repay you!" its a beautiful reminder that our efforts to care for the less fortunate are seen and valued by God. Thank you Stephen B Marvin Insurance matching every dollar donated to this incredible organization. Double the impact. :)
Blessed to work for such an amazing company that is giving us the opportunity to join Grace Resources in helping those in need.
Thank you for all you are doing to aid and assist those in need. May God bless you always!
