Campaign Image

The Giving Garden with Grace Resources

Goal:

 USD $10,000

Raised:

 USD $2,490

Campaign created by Kinsey Marvin

Campaign funds will be received by Grace Resources

The Giving Garden with Grace Resources

Grace Resources, a nonprofit organization serving the Antelope Valley community for years, has been dedicated to providing essential services to those in need. Their tireless efforts have helped countless individuals and families struggling with homelessness and poverty. Through hot meals, grocery distributions, and resource support, Grace Resources has been a beacon of hope for many. With your help, we aim to match donations and provide crucial funding to continue their vital work.

For every dollar donated, we can help Grace Resources provide:

🍽️ Hot meals for individuals

🛍️ Grocery distributions for families

Our goal is to raise $10,000 to support Grace Resources' ongoing efforts. Every contribution, no matter the size, our Agency will match! Your generosity will help provide the necessary resources to empower individuals and families to break the cycle of poverty and homelessness.

Join us in supporting Grace Resources and their mission to serve the Antelope Valley community. Together, we can make a difference in the lives of those who need it most. Donate now and let's reach our goal of $10,000! 💚👍

Recent Donations
Show:
Ryan Goedike
$ 100.00 USD
3 hours ago

ISU Steadfast
$ 250.00 USD
3 hours ago

Wonderful cause! We're privileged to be part of it.

beth mondragon
$ 25.00 USD
4 hours ago

Julie Dorschel
$ 50.00 USD
16 hours ago

What a wonderful idea to donate to such an incredible cause!

Gabby Nguyen
$ 50.00 USD
20 hours ago

Lori Paulsen
$ 150.00 USD
21 hours ago

It is a pleasure to help those in need through Grace Resources.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
21 hours ago

On behalf of Liberty Mutual Surety - Orange, CA

NeitClem Wholesale Ins
$ 300.00 USD
22 hours ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 1000.00 USD
1 day ago

Melrose Discount Carpet
$ 100.00 USD
1 day ago

Wagner Barraza
$ 50.00 USD
1 day ago

let's share our blessings with others... and thank you for your support!

Mindi Alsbury
$ 30.00 USD
1 day ago

I'm honored to make a donation to GR. as it says in Proverbs 19:17 (NLT), "if you help the poor, you are lending to the Lord-and he will repay you!" its a beautiful reminder that our efforts to care for the less fortunate are seen and valued by God. Thank you Stephen B Marvin Insurance matching every dollar donated to this incredible organization. Double the impact. :)

Gloria Becerra
$ 50.00 USD
1 day ago

Fitzpatrick Family
$ 100.00 USD
1 day ago

Sherri Roberts
$ 100.00 USD
1 day ago

Blessed to work for such an amazing company that is giving us the opportunity to join Grace Resources in helping those in need.

Gail
$ 25.00 USD
1 day ago

Thank you for all you are doing to aid and assist those in need. May God bless you always!

Stephanie Pepiot
$ 10.00 USD
2 days ago

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo