GIVING WEEKEND ANNUAL PILGRIMAGE

Dear Friends and Pilgrims,





This year, the 152nd Annual Pilgrimage to Our Lady of the Cape celebrating the Jubilee Year 2026 commemorating the 800th year of the passing of St-Francis of Asissi, the Secretariat of the Shrine have encountered serious difficulties resulting from Canada Post delivery issues of the invitation letter. Unfortunately, more than 500 invitation letters were not delivered, particularly to many of our elderly pilgrims and longtime supporters who faithfully await their annual invitation. Many believed that there would no longer be an Annual Pilgrimage.





In response to this unexpected situation, three dedicated volunteers worked tirelessly, making hundreds of telephone calls to inform pilgrims that the 152nd Annual Pilgrimage will indeed take place.





This year's pilgrimage holds special significance as we celebrate the 800th Anniversary of Saint Francis of Assisi and join the Universal Church in observing the Jubilee Year proclaimed by Pope Leo XIV, commemorating 800 years since the passing of Saint Francis of Asissi.





Faced with these challenges, we ask ourselves: Do we cancel, or do we continue forward with faith and hope? Guided by the spirit of Saint Francis, we choose faith, hope, and perseverance.





This appeal represents our final effort to reach those who may not have received their invitation, especially our elderly pilgrims who live on limited pensions and cherish this annual tradition.





We humbly ask for your prayers, your presence, and, if you are able, your financial offering to help support the continuation of this historic pilgrimage. Your generosity will help ensure that this sacred tradition continues for future generations.

Thank you for your kindness, your faith, and your support.





May God bless you abundantly.





The Volunteer Committee of the Annual Pilgrimage

152nd Annual Pilgrimage Committee to Ste-Anne-de-Beaupre and Our Lady of the Cape.