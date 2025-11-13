What is Giving Tuesday? Giving Tuesday is an annual global celebration of generosity, a day when people around the world come together to make a difference. It's a movement that inspires kindness, compassion, and giving in countless ways, reminding us that even the smallest act of generosity can have a lasting impact.

This Year, Let's Pray Together At GiveSendGo, we believe generosity should start with prayer. Prayer isn't a last resort. It's the first and most powerful thing we can do. Through the mystery of prayer, God invites us to partner in His work, bringing hope, healing, and transformation to those who desperately need it. This Giving Tuesday, we invite you to join us in prayer, both on GiveSendGo and wherever you are.

Ways You Can Pray Pray directly for fundraisers by clicking the Pray Now button. Your prayer means more than you know to those walking through difficulty. Visit our Prayer Wall to lift up others and share your own requests. Pray on your own or with others — for needs in your church, your community, our country, for the gospel to spread far and wide, and for God to show you how He wants to use you.