"Carry each other's burdens, and in this way, you will fulfill the law of Christ." — Galatians 6:2
Find a fundraiser to lift up in prayer and generosity
Help for His Lambs, Inc.The Voice for Hurting ChildrenA Faith-Based, Trauma-Informed 501(c)(3) Nonprofit Organization"He will gather the lambs in His...
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At Chesterton Academy of Albuquerque, we are dedicated to providing exceptional academic opportunities rooted in classical Catholic education. Our sch...
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#GIVING TUESDAY 🐶💔 **The Heartfelt Journey of Oscar's Healing**Hey there, friends! I'm reaching out to you today from a place deep within my he...
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Update as of 07-06-20261540$ to 1600$ is needed for a lawyer fee payment for me to get the resources i need for treatment and a house.Go straight to b...
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Greetings from Florida! Thank you for taking the time to visit our page. Sharing this personal, life-altering story isn’t easy—but if it speaks t...
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Diagnosed with: Fibromyalgia, CSS, POTS, ME/CFS, CKD, Secondary Adrenal Insufficiency, Tachycardia, Labile Blood Pressure, TMJ, Dysphagia, Dysarthria,...
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Tony was at work out of state as a locomotive engineer and on October 27 he began feeling anxious, shortly after he began having a seizure. &nbs...
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GIVING TUESDAY WEMA 2025 New Board Member!We officially welcome Jenny Collins to the board of directors’ team. We are so excited for her willingnes...
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Rediscovering Walt Disney is a campaign to collect print media, audio, films, artifacts, and other tangible items that document the history of Walt Di...
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Giving Tuesday is an annual global celebration of generosity, a day when people around the world come together to make a difference. It's a movement that inspires kindness, compassion, and giving in countless ways, reminding us that even the smallest act of generosity can have a lasting impact.
At GiveSendGo, we believe generosity should start with prayer.
Prayer isn't a last resort. It's the first and most powerful thing we can do. Through the mystery of prayer, God invites us to partner in His work, bringing hope, healing, and transformation to those who desperately need it.
This Giving Tuesday, we invite you to join us in prayer, both on GiveSendGo and wherever you are.
Pray directly for fundraisers by clicking the Pray Now button. Your prayer means more than you know to those walking through difficulty.
Visit our Prayer Wall to lift up others and share your own requests.
Pray on your own or with others — for needs in your church, your community, our country, for the gospel to spread far and wide, and for God to show you how He wants to use you.
Start a fundraiser for yourself or your organization, someone you know, or a cause you care about that's sharing hope. Invite others to give, share, and pray for your fundraiser.
Give to a fundraiser on Giving Tuesday and include a prayer with your donation.
Pray and Give to GiveSendGo Charities' Catalyzing Impact fund, helping meet urgent and unexpected needs around the world.
The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.