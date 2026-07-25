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Giving Sheana Hope – A Multiple Surgeries Fund

Goal$3,000 USD
Raised$40 USD

Fundraiser created bySheana Morgan

Fundraiser funds will be received by Sheana Morgan

Giving Sheana Hope – A Multiple Surgeries Fund

So let me start off by saying no one likes to feel the need to make a post like this... so it, here we go....


I’m reaching out with a heavy and worried heart... but also a lot of hope. 🙏


On August 17th I’m scheduled for hiatal hernia repair surgery with fundoplication... basically they're going to pull the lower part of my esophagus and top of my stomach back down through my diaphragm into my abdomen, after which they'll wrap the top part of my stomach around the bottom of my esophagus and suture it in place. Which is apparently a pretty major surgery... and recovery will be no walk in the park...😞


It'll require a very strict diet/progression for 6-8 weeks. This specialty diet is of course going to be more expensive than my normal foods, and with my very limited budget, I’m already worried about being able to afford them when the time comes.


Once I’ve healed from the hernia surgery, I’ll get to have the fun bonus of being scheduled for an SI joint fusion, to address the SI joint dysfunction that was unfortunately worsened by the lumbar fusion I had in November of last year 😔

After that, there is also a very strong possibility that i will also need a cervical spine fusion. Both of these fusion surgeries are necessary to fix the severe, debilitating pain and numbness that has made everyday life increasingly difficult. Recovery is expected to take a minimum of 3–6 months, including physical therapy, for EACH fusion surgery.


I’m on a fixed disability income that barely covers the basics as it is, and all of this will be stretching me far beyond what I can manage alone.


My boyfriend, who lives in Tennessee, lovingly goes above and beyond to help me in every way he can. In reality, life these days is expensive, and he also has responsibilities of his own to manage. To be honest, he’d make himself broke trying to take care of me, but I refuse to let him do so just because my health/body hates me, lol.

These surgeries are necessary for any real hope of reducing constant pain and regaining function, but they come with significant physical & financial costs, lost ability to stretch my tiny income, and months of painfully limited mobility.


I hate being this vulnerable and having to ask for help, but it's necessary to get through this next chapter in fixing my broken parts. Any contribution — even $5 or $10 — would help cover:


•Special post-op foods

•Gas & transportation costs for my family driving me to follow-up appointments & physical therapy

•Medical and recovery expenses for the upcoming surgeries

•Mobility assistance

•Increased payments/bills


If you can’t donate, sharing this post would still mean the world. Your kindness, prayers, and encouragement lift me up more than you know.

Thank you from the bottom of my little goth 🖤 heart for seeing this and caring. I’m grateful for every bit of support as I prepare for these challenging upcoming procedures and being able to focus on healing.


If you've made it this far, thank you for even taking the time to read this very humbling post...


I want to thank everyone and pray you all have a Blessed Day.


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