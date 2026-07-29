Giving my babies a safe home

My name is Abigal. We are Domestic Violence Survivors, I have two children (9&12). I finally had the courage to follow through with our safety plan and I ran into a financial situation with the down payment. I want my kids to be able to live in peace and I don’t want to let them down by having to go back into the situation we were in. I want to break the cycle and have an home we can thrive and grow in! Anything will help!





Luke 1:36