GIVING HOPE AND RESTORING DIGNITY AND INDEPENDENCE





🌟 Campaign Story: Empowering Our Disabled Unit





Story:

Life with a physical disability is a daily battle—one that requires courage, resilience, and hope. Our unit is made up of extraordinary individuals who, despite their physical limitations, continue to inspire us with their determination to live full, meaningful lives. Yet, they face immense challenges, limited mobility, lack of access to specialized equipment, and financial strain that makes even basic needs difficult to meet.

We are launching this campaign to provide critical support for our physically disabled unit. The funds raised will go directly toward:

- Mobility aids such as wheelchairs, crutches, and prosthetics

- Medical care and rehabilitation services to improve quality of life

- Accessible housing modifications so they can live safely and independently

- Vocational training, school fees and opportunities to help them regain dignity through work.

Every contribution—big or small—will make a tangible difference. With your help, we can restore independence, dignity, and hope to those who need it most.

Why Give?

Because your generosity is more than charity—it’s a lifeline. It’s a chance to transform hardship into hope, and to remind these brave individuals that they are valued members of our community.

Our unit is called "Kyale School for Physically Disabled Unit" and we are based in Kenya ,Makueni County.



