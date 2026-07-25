BLESSINGS FOR BRIAN & MARYBETH HONEA

Hello everyone,

I am Marybeth's sister & I wanted to start a donation fund raiser for Brian & Marybeth to help with medical bills, cost of traveling & financial help since Brian will not be able to work but a couple of hours a week in office or not at all..





This all started when Brian started feeling bad, so Marybeth talked him into finally going to the ER where they admitted him for an infection & testing. The tests they did showed that Brian had colon & liver cancer which he will begin taking chemotherapy for next week.

They are asking for PRAYERS IN FAITH & CHOOSING GODS HEALING & STRENGTH & GUIDANCE for Brian, but we also know they will need help paying medical bills, traveling back & forth to treatments, to help pay bills since Brian isn't able to work right now & for medications he will need going forward.

They have helped so many people over the years whenever they could in some way or another as a minister at Word In Action Church, on mission trips building homes for homeless families in Guatemala, helping with those affected by Hurricane Heleen in NC, & victims of fires, emergencies & so much more in their own community.





So, when several people asked how they could help them, we felt this would be the best option to help bless them so that life doesn't add to what they are already carrying.





If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me or Marybeth.

God bless every one of you for your donation no matter what it is, it will be greatly appreciated by them and us!





BUT MOST OF ALL…PLEASE PRAY FOR THEM & THEIR FAMILIES.

Proverbs 19:17 Whoever is generous to the poor lends to the LORD,

and he will repay him for his deed.

Gal 6:10 So then, as we have opportunity, let us do good to everyone, and especially to those who are of the household of faith.