Giving Back to the Caregiver Who Gave So Much

There are people whose kindness and compassion leave a lasting impact on the lives of those they serve. Rhiannon Pineros is one of those extraordinary people.





For nearly two years, she has faithfully cared for Tinder, providing not only exceptional care but also friendship, encouragement, patience, and unwavering compassion. Her dedication has brought comfort, dignity, and peace of mind during a time when those gifts have meant more than words can express.





This GiveSendGo campaign was created as a way for family, friends, and members of the community to express their gratitude for the incredible care and selfless devotion she has shown. Caregiving is often a calling that requires countless hours, personal sacrifice, and a heart dedicated to serving others. While much of that work happens quietly behind the scenes, its impact is immeasurable.





The funds raised through this campaign are simply a tangible way to say "thank you" and to bless someone who has spent so much of herself caring for another. It is an opportunity to give back to a person whose kindness has made a profound difference in the lives of those around her.





If you have been touched by her story or believe in recognizing those who faithfully care for others, please consider making a donation or sharing this campaign with others. Every gift, no matter the size, is a meaningful expression of appreciation.





Thank you for helping honor an exceptional caregiver whose compassion, generosity, and servant's heart have been an incredible blessing.





-Lois Harris