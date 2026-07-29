Giving back to Scottie T- DO NOT SHARE WITH HIM

If you've ever met Scottie Tennen, chances are he's helped you, encouraged you, or shown up for you when you needed it most.





For years, Scottie has dedicated his life to helping young athletes chase their dreams. He has spent countless hours mentoring, coaching, training, supporting, and believing in others—often putting their success ahead of his own. Whether it was giving advice, making connections, offering a place to turn, or simply being there when someone needed help, Scottie has always been the person people could count on.





The truth is, while Scottie has been pouring everything he has into others, he has sacrificed a great deal himself. For years, he has lived modestly, sleeping on friends' couches, making personal sacrifices, and putting his own needs on hold so he could continue helping those around him. He never asked for anything in return. He simply gave because that's who he is.





Now, after years of hard work and perseverance, Scottie has officially earned his college degree—an incredible accomplishment and a milestone worth celebrating. As he enters this next chapter of his life, we want to come together as a community and give back to someone who has given so much to all of us.





Our goal is to raise funds to help purchase a reliable car for Scottie. Something that will help him get where he needs to go, pursue new opportunities, and build the future he has worked so hard to create.





This fundraiser is about more than a vehicle. It's about showing appreciation for a man who has spent years investing in others. It's about reminding Scottie that the same community he has poured into is ready to support him. It's about giving him the opportunity to receive after a lifetime of giving.





If Scottie has ever impacted your life, made you smile, encouraged you, opened a door for you, or inspired you in any way, we ask that you consider contributing. No amount is too small. Together, we can help provide something meaningful for someone who truly deserves it.





Scottie has spent years helping others get to where they want to be. Now it's our turn to help him get there. Additional funds will be used to purchase gas gift cards, additional auto insurance, registration, and maintenance gift cards.





Thank you for supporting Scottie and for helping us give back to one of the most selfless, genuine, and caring people we know.