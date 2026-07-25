Giving back to community

Your roof is your biggest security. Having a failing roof and being blindsided by acts of GOD, vandalism or not understanding end of life can put a family, business or shelter in a bad place overnight. My goal is to raise money to give back directly to communities all over the United States. I’m a Development Manager for a manufacturing firm and I want to give back to people that truly need a roof. Please donate to a great cause. We all need help at some point in our life and I want to give back.