Give them Power for their Laptops

At the Gbonkolenken Youth Computer Training Institute in Yele, Sierra Leone, we provide the next generation with the digital skills they need to thrive. Our computer lab is a lifeline for local youth, offering training in Microsoft package, internet browsing and software use all powered by clean, solar energy.

‎Our mission has come to a standstill. Our current solar system can no longer support our students due to two critical equipment failures: Solar Panels and Battery Power Bank.

‎Without a way to harvest or store energy, our computer lab is now closed. Classes have been canceled, and our students are losing valuable weeks of learning. For many of these youths, this lab is their only access to a computer and the global opportunities the internet provides.

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‎We are urgently seeking funds to purchase and install:

‎New High-Efficiency Solar Panels to capture the maximum energy from the sun. A Reliable Solar Battery Bank to store that energy for a full day of uninterrupted learning.

‎This will allow us to reopen our doors immediately and provide a stable, long-term learning environment for the community.

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‎BUDGET

‎Solar panels 630w (3 x NLe 2,700 = NLe 8,100) Lithium ion battery 5.12kwh (1 battery = NLe 24,000) Workmanship NLe 2,500 Miscellaneous Expenses NLe 1,500

‎GRAND TOTAL SLL 36,100

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‎Converted to euros, the cost for the solar panels, the lithium battery and other expenses is €1,504-

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‎Thank you for helping us power the future of our youth,

‎Alie Osman Sesay





p.s. For more information & pictures of the computer school, visit our Facebook page





Fund Management﻿﻿﻿

This fundraiser is being organized by Carlijn van Esch on behalf of Alie Osman Sesay. Alie is the founder and director of the Gbonkolenken Youth Computer Institute. Carlijn has supported him in this journey from the beginning and is part of the computerschool board. As bank accounts in Sierra Leone are not allowed to open such fundraisers, we have used Carlijn's personal bank account based in the Netherlands. All of the raised funding will be transfered to the school's bank account in Sierra Leone and come to the benefit of the solar system of the Gbonkolenken Youth Computer Institute.