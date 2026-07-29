GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image
Fundraiser Image
Fundraiser Image
Fundraiser Image
Fundraiser Image

Give them Power for their Laptops

Goal€1,504 EUR
Raised€1,170 EUR

Fundraiser created byCarlijn van Esch

Fundraiser funds will be received by Carlijn van Esch

Give them Power for their Laptops

At the Gbonkolenken Youth Computer Training Institute in Yele, Sierra Leone, we provide the next generation with the digital skills they need to thrive. Our computer lab is a lifeline for local youth, offering training in Microsoft package, internet browsing and software use all powered by clean, solar energy.

‎Our mission has come to a standstill. Our current solar system can no longer support our students due to two critical equipment failures: Solar Panels and Battery Power Bank.

‎Without a way to harvest or store energy, our computer lab is now closed. Classes have been canceled, and our students are losing valuable weeks of learning. For many of these youths, this lab is their only access to a computer and the global opportunities the internet provides.

‎We are urgently seeking funds to purchase and install:

  1. ‎New High-Efficiency Solar Panels to capture the maximum energy from the sun.
  2. A Reliable Solar Battery Bank to store that energy for a full day of uninterrupted learning.

‎This will allow us to reopen our doors immediately and provide a stable, long-term learning environment for the community.

‎BUDGET

  1. ‎Solar panels 630w (3 x NLe 2,700 = NLe 8,100) 
  2. Lithium ion battery 5.12kwh (1 battery = NLe 24,000) 
  3. Workmanship NLe 2,500
  4. Miscellaneous Expenses NLe 1,500

‎GRAND TOTAL SLL 36,100

‎Converted to euros, the cost for the solar panels, the lithium battery and other expenses is €1,504-

‎Thank you for helping us power the future of our youth,

‎Alie Osman Sesay


p.s. For more information & pictures of the computer school, visit our Facebook page


Fund Management﻿﻿﻿

This fundraiser is being organized by Carlijn van Esch on behalf of Alie Osman Sesay. Alie is the founder and director of the Gbonkolenken Youth Computer Institute. Carlijn has supported him in this journey from the beginning and is part of the computerschool board. As bank accounts in Sierra Leone are not allowed to open such fundraisers, we have used Carlijn's personal bank account based in the Netherlands. All of the raised funding will be transfered to the school's bank account in Sierra Leone and come to the benefit of the solar system of the Gbonkolenken Youth Computer Institute.

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Medical
Facial Reconstruction Surgery
Raised: $240 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Facial Reconstruction Surgery

Hello my name is Joe I was born with severe facial deformities. I am also missing a leg, deformed hand and I can only see out of one eye. I have had m...

Loading...

Current Events
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,448 USD
Goal: $40,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

I run this totally solo. No corporate money, no narrative to push, and no playing both sides just to keep everyone happy.When you chip in here, you ar...

Loading...

Emergency
Help Us Keeps Our Home
Raised: $195 USD
Goal: $4,032 USD
Help Us Keeps Our Home

Help Us Keep Our HomeI'm reaching out because I'm in one of the hardest situations I've ever faced, and I truly need help.I have been approved for an...

Loading...

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $2,300 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $440 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,925 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve