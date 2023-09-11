Cancer Treatment for Naomi Koebele #GivingTuesday

Goal:
EUR €37,000
Raised:
EUR €29,733
Campaign funds will be received by Naomi Koebele
Friends, my name is Morgan Ward and I'm writing this post on behalf of my dear friend Naomi Koebele.
Naomi grew up in the Czech Republic as a missionary kid and it is not surprising that she returned there after graduating from an American university in 2016. In 2021, Naomi was diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma after she noticed a lump on her neck. Her doctors recommended chemotherapy treatments, which required Naomi to quit her job to care for her health full-time. Naomi has been in treatment for over a year, but she continues to crack cancer jokes that she'll add to her future comedy routine.
Unfortunately, Naomi's latest scan did not contain the results we'd hoped for. The cancer has spread aggressively throughout her body. Naomi is currently receiving integrative cancer treatment in Germany to quickly combat the serious spread of cancer.
Donated funds will help cover Naomi's cost of treatment and interim living expenses. Your donations will allow Naomi peace of mind about her finances so that all her energy can go towards healing. Abundant thanks for your support!
I, Morgan Ward, will be managing this page so that Naomi can focus on treatment. I will post updates whenever possible. If you want to send a message of support, please feel free to post it and I will ensure Naomi receives it!
#GivingTuesday, #GivingTuesday2023, #GivingTwosday, #GivingTwosday2023
No words lovely lady you are both beautiful inside & out x
No words lovely lady you are both beautiful inside & out x
Praying daily for you, Naomi.
No words lovely lady you are both beautiful inside & out x
Xx
Blessings, dear friend.
Will pray. I was glad to read about your clear PET scan. That was good news! This donation is from guests at my wedding. My wife and I decided to invite our guests to give to your treatment. God bless you! God is good!
Go Naomi, go! You will make it!!! :-)
Naomi, you're one of the bravest people I know. I'm sorry to not have reached out, but I've been praying for you often. Thank for sharing your journey, your thoughts, your poetry & your pain on FB. I don't comment on many things online, but your words are impactful and your faith is convicting and beautiful. Praying you feel Christ holding you in the midst of all the pain and exhaustion. -Emilee
November 5th, 2024
EN
To all supporters of the internet!
I’ve decided to do one last update about my tedious journey to recovery. As of June 24th I have achieved my first fully clear scan since the onset of my cancer. As much as I am I glad I can finally be done with the onslaught of difficulties surrounding cancer and my immediate recovery, I still have a long way to go before I am fully recovered from the side effects and frustrations accompanying this journey.
I’ve fought many invisible battles, the details which are thankfully mostly irrelevant now. I have my amazing medical team and support system to thank for that! Still, there are a lot of moving pieces. I am counting on my recovery to be final and lasting, but one must count with the possibility of the cancer’s possible return.
Last week I was informed I won’t need to go for any drips anymore. My next check-up won’t be until January of next year. There is a lot of anxiety which surrounds the dissipation of the support you have been counting on so long for healing. These nets of support have become obsolete. Still I remain anxious.
At this moment in time my needs have shifted from financing my treatment and interim living costs directly to having the necessary resources to build a sustainable foundation for my future. I have been out of work for some years now and the anxiety around starting over and making a decent living and being able to hold down a job in the long-term are worries that continue to plague my mind. I still remain low energy most days and other limitations continue to play a role on my ability to function well.
If you would like continue to support me financially, you are welcome to do so until the beginning of next year when I plan to close up the pages I have used to fund my healing journey. If you would like to continue to know about my journey past this horrible season, you can read my writings on both my blog or Substacks I regularly write on and post on my social media Stories.
I use this as a tool to process my reality as well as understand the world around me. I hope my writing can cast light on things others don’t think of a create a world where one feels less alone. It works at least for me.
Lastly, I would like to thank everyone who contributed to this page as well ad the first one to make this battle a bit less taxing in the long-run. Thank you for enabling me to be able to make the right choices for myself to achieve complete recovery.
Friends of the family. Thank you. Those of whom I know personally and those whom the last time I saw, you were just holding me as a babe. Thank you for your kindness and generosity even when I’ve lost touch with many. Your financial support has made my recovery significantly easier.
My former classmate and those who know me from my hometown. Thank you. Seeing your names in particular on the list of people who contributed gave me a grounding sense of gratitude in times when I felt mostly insignificant, lost or forgotten. The memories made especially during my high school years in my hometown with many of you were memories which kept my mind above water during the more difficult times. I am honoured to be supported by you even after all of these years.
To all of you who’ve reached out to me personally throughout my journey or who have walked by my side in some very difficult seasons. Thank you. To those who’ve offered me a bed to rest my head and helped me in logistical ways. To those who have cooked for me. Being consistently fed has played no small role in surviving and recovery.
To those who didn’t look away. You’ve made perhaps the biggest difference. To those who continued to acknowledge my presence no matter how uncomfortable my situation made you. To all the strangers, who have been generous with your smiles and those who continued to speak with with me even when I mentioned the big C!
Of course my medical team played no small part in my recovery. You will probably never see this, but I will never forget your faces! Thank you all doctors and nurses and ward assistants who treat us with kindness and care and with grounded hope for better days for us.
Thank you to all known and unknown who have made my recovery possible.
CZ
Všem podporovatelům na internetu!
Rozhodla jsem se udělat poslední aktualizaci ohledně mé únavné cesty za zotavením. K 24. červnu letošního roku jsem dosáhla prvního plně čistého scanu od propuknutí rakoviny. Přestože jsem šťastná, že konečně skončil ten hlavní nápor starostí, které vyplívají z bezodkladného boje s rakovinou, stále mám před sebou dlouhou cestu, než se dokážu plně zotavit z druhotných negativních účinků léčby a z pocitů marnosti, které tuto cestu provázeli.
Prošla jsem si mnoha neviditelnými bitvami. Jedná se o věci, které jsou z většiny naštěstí již irelevantní. Mám svůj skvělý tým doktorů, sestřiček a podporu, těmto všem za výsledek vděčím. Stále ale existuje spoustu proměnných. Počítám se svým uzdravením jako s konečným a trvalým stavem, ale člověk musí počítat i s rizikem návratu rakoviny.
Minulý týden jsem byla informována o tom, že už nepotřebuju chodit na kapačky. Moje další kontrola nebude dříve, než v lednu příštího roku. Tento fakt doprovází spousta úzkosti ze ztráty podpory, na kterou jsem tak dlouho spoléhala jako na pomocníka v cestě za uzdravením. Tento lék již nepotřebuji. Přesto mě provází neklid.
V tento moment se moje potřeby změnily z předchozí léčby a následného zotavení zahrnující základní životní náklady na to mít dostatek prostředků k vybudování udržitelných základů mé budoucnosti. Jsem mimo pracovní proces již několik let a dohání mě úzkostné myšlenky obklopující nový začátek a pochybnosti ohledně vlastní schopnosti vydělat si dostatek peněz pro běžný život a schopnost si práci vůbec udržet. Stále mám po většinu dní velmi málo energie a další ne vždy viditelná omezení mají vliv na moje každodenní fungování.
Pokud mě budete chtít ještě finančně podpořit, tak můžete - do začátku příštího roku, kdy plánuji tyto stránky uzavřít. Pokud budete chtít i ále sledovat mojí cestu následující po tomto strašném období, můžete číst na mém blogu nebo na Substacku, kam pravidelně píši a poté dávám odkaz do Stories.
Používám toto psaní jako nástroj, který mi pomůže vypořádat se s vlastní realitou a také porozumět světu okolo mě. Doufám, že moje psaní může hodit světlo na věci, na které ostatní třeba nemyslí a pomoci vytvořit svět, ve kterém se člověk cítí méně osamělý. Alespoň pro mě to tak funguje.
A konečně, chtěla bych poděkovat všem, kteří mi přispěli a také těm, kteří sdíleli tuto stránku a pomohli mi tak zmírnit následky této bitvy z dlouhodobého hlediska. Děkuji vám, že jste mi umožnili dělat správná rozhodnutí ohledně mého zdraví a dosáhnout úplného uzdravení.
Rodinní přátelé. Děkuji vám. Děkuji těm, které znám osobně i těm, které jsem naposledy viděla v době, kdy jste mě drželi v náručí jako miminko. Děkuji za vaši vlídnost a štědrost, přestože jsem s mnohými z vás ztratila kontakt. Vaše finanční pomoc obrovsky usnadnila moje zotavení.
Moji bývalí spolužáci a ti, kteří mě znají z mého rodného města. Děkuji vám. Vidět vaše jména mezi lidmi, kteří přispěli. Dodávalo mi to neskonalý pocit vděčnosti v časech, kdy jsem se převážně cítila bezvýznamná, ztracená nebo zapomenutá. Vzpomínky, které jsme si vytvořili hlavně během střední školy v mém domovském městě se spoustou z vás, držely během nynějších těžkých časů mojí mysl vodou. Jsem poctěna vaší podporou i po všech těch letech.
Vám všem, kteří jste se mi ozvali osobně během této cesty nebo těm, kteří jste se mnou prošli některá velmi těžká období. Děkuji. Také těm, kteří mi nabídli místo k přespání nebo pomohli s logistickými problémy. Těm, kteří mi uvařili. Mít vždy co jíst hrálo nemalou roli v přežití a zotavení.
Těm, kteří ode mě neodvrátili svůj zrak. Vy jste pravděpodobně udělali největší rozdíl. Děkuji těm, kteří vnímali moji přítomnost i přes diskomfort, který vám mohla způsobovat moje situace. Všem cizincům, kteří rozdávali úsměv a těm, kteří se mnou nepřestali mluvit, i když jsem zmínila to velké R!
Samozřejmě, můj lékařský tým hrál nemalou roli v mém zotavení. Pravděpodobně tohle, co píšu, nikdy neuvidíte, ale nikdy nezapomenu vaše obličeje! Děkuji vám, všichni doktoři, sestřičky, sanitáři a další, kteří se mnou zacházeli s dobrosrdečnou péčí a se zakořeněnou ějí doufající v lepší dny pro nás pacienty.
Děkuji všem známým i neznámým, kteří jste mi umožnili se uzdravit.
January 25th, 2024
Greetings fellow persons of the internet and those still interested,
as some of you know I have successfully completed the three cycles of chemo
necessary to kick me back into remission. I have been able to achieve partial remission,
which is good, but obviously incomplete. I am more than half way there, but the worst
still awaits me.
as others of you know the final part of my treatment plan includes a stem cell transplant
(not to be mistaken for a bone marrow transplant). This procedure includes returning my
own blood cells collected at the beginning of treatment back in November.
I will be hospitalised for the next three weeks in hope to blast my bone marrow to smithereens and return clean blood producing cell to my blood stream. This procedure is risky business, as it basically cancels my immune system. Once they sufficiently blast my bone marrow, they will be returning by stem cells back to me in hopes my blood will then only produce healthy blood cells (or that is my understanding). This is the most risky time and vulnerable state I will be in during the entire treatment process. The biggest risks are infections of oral nature of bugs in the gut. This can cause complications or even potential death. Fun facts of cancer 🙂
I am confident I will come through this with relative ease, but I felt calmer to at least write an update in case I
run into some complications.
The process of the healthy blood cells returning to my blood flow through the bone marrow takes 15-25 days and the entire healing process will take up to another 3 months.
After this process I will also have additional biological treatment to the remaining cancer cells.
If all goes well, I will then be completely cancer free.
What a blast, right?
Wish me luck or see me on the other side! (too morbid, yes I know, but it’s also a reality check)
Zdravím lidi z internetu a ty, které to ještě zajímá,
Jak někteří z vás ví, dokončila jsem tři cykly chema, abych se dostala do remise. Úspěšně jsem dosáhla částečný remise, což je super, ale očividně nestačí. Víc jak polovina léčby je za mnou, ale to nejhorší mě ještě čeká.
Jak někteří z vás taky ví, finální součást mojí léčby je transplantace kmenových buněk (neplést si s transplantací kostní dřeně). Tento proces znamená navrácení mých vlastních kmenových buněk, které mi byli odebrány na začátku léčby v listopadu.
Budu nyní na tři týdny hospitalizovaná z důvodu transplantace a zničení mojí kostní dřeně. Pak mi budou navráceny krvinky. Tento proces je rizikový z důvodu zničení imunitního systému. Po podání vysoko-dávkové
chemoterapie mi vrátí kmenové buňky v ěji, že se moje krev znovu obnoví a bude produkovat jen zdravé buňky. V tomto období budu v izolaci z důvodu největší náchylnosti k infekcím. Toto může způsobit komplikace či smrt. Srandy rakoviny.
Pevně věřím, že to zvládnu s relativní lehkostí, ale přesto se cítím klidněji, když jsem alespoň zveřejnila tento update, pokud by došlo na nějaké komplikace.
Proces návratu zdravých krvinek zpět do mého krevního oběhu skrz kostní dřeň trvá 15-25 dní a celý proces regenerace potrvá další 3 měsíce.
Po tomto procesu absolvuji další biologickou léčbu za účelem zabití zbývajících rakovinných buněk. Pokud vše půjde dobře, budu pak úplně bez rakoviny.
To je paráda, ne?
Přejte mi, prosím, štěstí, případně se uvidíme na druhé straně! (Příliš morbidní, ano, vím, ale je to také setkání s realitou.)
November 6th, 2023
Dear allies or aliens, whichever you identify with.
I just thought I would loop you in on the newest update. I have been admitted for another, hopefully short hospital stay. I am here in hopes to collect a good number of stem cells in preparation for a stem cell transplant in the New Year. For this to be successful I need to have enough stem cells to collect and then be blasted with some highly toxic chemo for the next few months to clear it of any signs of cancer. If successful to get me into FULL REMISSION, the transplant will follow. To my understanding, I need to get into full remission for the transplant to work and even then, there are risks. The biggest risks are infections from my own body, as my immune system will be close to non-existent. These next few months are crucial. I have made peace with whatever outcome and am very hopeful of it’s success. My body is much stronger than it was even at the beginning of the summer. That said, I am living in the ultimate unknown. Still, I have peace about this process, which is something I didn’t have before. I also take deep comfort in having a medical team who treat me as a human being and not just biological material, which is a breath of fresh air. After a overheard conversation of a fellow patient on the ward of a suicide strategy to stop eating to hurry the process, the nurse assured us, it is their job to keep us alive with a nutritional IV, if necessary. They couldn’t let us die even if we wanted to due to their job description, which is deeply comforting to me at this moment in time. I trust I am in good hands. It’s also nice to have a place of my own to be able to recover in the comfort of my own space. I have everything I need for this process to be successful except for the environment in my body to be receptive to the treatment. I don’t have much faith of my own in anything these days, but prayer. So that’s where you come in. If all goes well, this treatment will only take 4 months.
That’s all I know for now.
Zdravím všechny spojence či mimozemšťany, podle toho, jak se identifikujete.
Tak jsem si řekla, že vás přivedu do obrazu nejnovějšíma novinkami. Tak jsem znovu byla přijatá na, doufejme, krátký pobyt ve nemocnici. Jsem tu od toho, aby se mi nasbírali kmenové buňky na transplantaci kmenových buněk v novém roce. Aby transplantace byla úspěšná, potřebují nasbírat dost krvetvorných buněk a pak být vypáá vysokodávkovou chemoterapií, aby nezbyla ani známka rakoviny. Pokud mě zvládnou dostat do úplné remise, bude následovat transplantace. Podle mého chápání, musím se dostat do úplné remise, aby transplantace fungovala a i v tom případě to má svá rizika. Největšími riziky jsou infekce z vlastního těla vzhledem k tomu, že můj imunitní systém nebude skoro existovat. Tyhle další měsíce jsou zásadní. Přesto mám klid, jak to dopadne a věřím v dobré výsledky. Jsem v mnohem lepší fyzický kondici, než jsem byla i začátkem léta. Přesto je spoustu neznámých. Mam ale pokoj pokračovat v léčbě tímto způsobem, což jsem předtím neměla. Je taky fajn, že se ke mě zdravotníci chovají jako k člověku a ne jenom jako k biologickému materiálu, čemuž předtím tak nebylo. Zaslechla jsem rozhovor mezi pacientkou a sestřičkou ohledně strategií na urychlení konce, že pacient přestal jíst. Sestřička ujistila pacientku, že kdyby si tohohle chování všimli, museli by dát nutriční kapačku. Je v popisu práce zdravotníků udržet člověka při životě, dokud nevyužili všech opatření, což mě v tuto chvíli dost utěšuje. Věřím, že jsem v dobrých rukách. Je taky fajn, že mám konečně vlastní prostor pro zotavení po jakýmkoliv zákroku. Mám vše, co potřebuju pro úspěšnou léčbu, krom teda prostředí ve vlastním těle. Sama už nemám moc vlastní víry, ale vždy jsem věřila v moc modliteb. Tak v tom můžete být semnou. Pokud půjde vše hladce, léčba by měla trvat jen 4 měsíce.
To je vše, co zatim vím.
October 27th, 2023
Hey team,
I figured I should write another update, seeing that circumstances change in a heartbeat. Unfortunately, to my surprise, my last results were not good, so I will be continuing the second line of treatment at the research University in my new place of residence, as God has called me to be a professional patient. I'm grateful I moved and have a place of my own to rest and know someone personally who has gotten to full remission at this hospital. This next phase includes a transplant of my own stem cells. The goal is to accomplish FULL REMISSION as soon as possible to then insert new blood producing cells.
I am really at peace about all of it and fell this is the right decision for me. Stay tuned, if you will.
September 11th, 2023
Hello fellow allies,
I just wanted to thank you all for the financial help you have offered to help me get the care that I needed. I'm sorry I didn't get a chance to update you sooner, as I have been focusing on my mental and physical recovery over the past months.
As some of you may know the last official treatment I had undergone was back over Christmas and early January. My last scan was in March, showing significant improvements moving me towards almost complete remission. Knowing I was in a much more stable place healthwise than I was last year, I gave myself permission to take a treatment holiday and focus on other underlying issues like my gut and mental health over the summer. With the great assistance of close friends I have been able to fix some of my gut problems and actually visibly start gaining weight. I have close friends to thank for that; making sure I eat three meals a day and minimize elements in my diet, which were harmful. I have also been able to restore some of my physical strength as I have made it a priority to incorporate walks and movement into my daily life. These may seem like small things, but actually play a huge role on the road to recovery. I am still quite thin, but have visibly gained weight as well as been able to fill in some very bony parts of my body. I am ecstatic about this!
Your contributions have enabled me to be able to fully focus on diet (which can be costly), mental health and physical health inclusing physical therapy. Thank you. Being able to afford therapies including psychotherapies have been a major factor in helping me recover from the cancer.
At the moment I am somewhat in limbo, but I have been able to schedule another PET/CT scan for October 2nd. I expect to have similar results to March, which would be great, but not the end goal. I am currently in communication with health care providers and deciding on next steps of treatment, depending on my October results.
Your contributions have enabled me to be able to make my own choices regarding my health including certain expensive procedures, which have shown to have helped in restoring overall health to my body to be able to fight the cancer effectively. Thank you for enabling me to do so.
I am in a good, stable place thanks to the financial support given here as well as the ongoing care of close friends. Any additional funds will go toward ongoing treatments.
Thank you to everyone who have been commited to being on my team during this difficult journey.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.