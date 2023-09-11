Cancer Treatment for Naomi Koebele #GivingTuesday

Friends, my name is Morgan Ward and I'm writing this post on behalf of my dear friend Naomi Koebele.



Naomi grew up in the Czech Republic as a missionary kid and it is not surprising that she returned there after graduating from an American university in 2016. In 2021, Naomi was diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma after she noticed a lump on her neck. Her doctors recommended chemotherapy treatments, which required Naomi to quit her job to care for her health full-time. Naomi has been in treatment for over a year, but she continues to crack cancer jokes that she'll add to her future comedy routine.

Unfortunately, Naomi's latest scan did not contain the results we'd hoped for. The cancer has spread aggressively throughout her body. Naomi is currently receiving integrative cancer treatment in Germany to quickly combat the serious spread of cancer.

Donated funds will help cover Naomi's cost of treatment and interim living expenses. Your donations will allow Naomi peace of mind about her finances so that all her energy can go towards healing. Abundant thanks for your support!



I, Morgan Ward, will be managing this page so that Naomi can focus on treatment. I will post updates whenever possible. If you want to send a message of support, please feel free to post it and I will ensure Naomi receives it!

