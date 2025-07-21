Give a Single Dad a Helping Hand

I am starting this campaign and writing this myself because I have no one to turn to who could do it for me.

I am a single dad of three young adult children who all still live with me. I have been their primary financial support for most of their lives. The last 11 years I have been their ONLY support after their mother moved out. Where they are older, they do pay for some of their own stuff, but they still count on me for most of their needs, most importantly food, shelter and transportation (cars and insurance).

I successfully kept my “head above water” through most of that time. Then the college carousel started in 2017. The first two are through and done. The youngest is entering his second year. It was about halfway through this “ride” that I started to bob below the surface every once in a while.

Then last fall happened. I am a self-employed general contractor. My company is not big and that’s on purpose. I’ve stayed relatively healthy, even though I am approaching 60, so I never much worried about what happened if I got sick or hurt.

And then it happened.

I got an inflamed and infected bursar sack in my left knee. It was excruciatingly painful. My leg was swollen and beet red from just above the knee down to my toes. The doctor, on multiple visits, was very concerned. He didn’t come right out and say it, but he didn’t have to because I knew what was up and there’s also the internet. The infection could have ended me.

So, he upped the antibiotic. Then he added a different one. Then he upped that one. It finally dissipated and I eventually got back on my feet, but only after being out of work for 8 weeks.

The aftermath was soul crushing and financially backbreaking. I had to return multiple deposits worth tens of thousands of dollars. I was able to do that, but that left my accounts perilously “thin.” Any other “disruptions” and things could get ugly.

They did.

A few weeks ago, I tweaked my upper right back and shoulder pretty badly. I had to take two days off to calm it down. Heating pad on and off every half hour or so and a LOT of Aleve.

Everything seemed fine for a few days, at least where the injury started, but then I started to get sharp, burning pain from my elbow to my fingertips when I even tried to do the simplest of things, like grab my phone out of my back pocket. There are days I can’t do anything with my right hand, no matter what I try to do.

Nerve pain/damage can be hard to treat. Sometimes, it can only be “managed.” That is not a compatible situation for someone that works with their hands and, more often than not, needs both of them. I am having to skip work on some days completely. Others, I have to cut the day short because of the constant burning or numbness in my hand.

That thin margin in my accounts, caused by last fall’s issues, is nearly gone. And it is not likely to grow anytime soon. I have plenty of work lined up, but just like last fall, some customers asking for their money back. Most are willing to wait, but that is going to require that I transition to more managing and less physical working.

I have started that process. I have contacted a number of good reliable subcontractors. But making it to and through that transition is going to take funds I DO NOT HAVE. I will have to be paying out a portion of money coming to others that was meant to go in my direction.

I know this may not seem like a worthy campaign. It’s not the big ‘C’. I haven't become permanently disabled. But here is the thing, this is as serious a situation as any. I am LOSING the ability to support my family. In a short amount of time, two months, maybe less, I will be busted broke. I don’t have family or friends with money. I’m in no position (I’ve tried) to get a loan (single income).

I have nowhere else to turn and my soul, with all I have been through these last few months, is worn and aching, just like those work boots in the image.

The goal I set is high. I know. It may not even remotely be attainable, but it’s the amount I believe I will need to get me through this transition. But ANYTHING towards that goal will help.

Prayers will help.

Sharing this will help.

Please give a single dad a helping hand.

Thank you,

Dave D.