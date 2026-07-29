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Help a Young Christian Family's Challenging Time

Goal$5,250 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byMargaret Loper

Fundraiser funds will be received by Margaret Loper

Help a Young Christian Family's Challenging Time

This is not easy to share, but we believe deeply in the power of community.

We are a hardworking young family doing everything we can to stay responsible and afloat. We have always been diligent about paying our bills on time—we do not carry late fees, and we work hard to honor every financial commitment we make.

Over the past year, however, unexpected medical expenses, daily household needs, and the responsibilities that come with raising our three children—along with our continued commitment to sponsoring three other children through school—have placed a heavier burden on our family than we anticipated. Sponsoring these children is something we truly love and are grateful to do, but balancing that commitment alongside medical costs and everyday expenses led us to rely more heavily on our credit card.

While we remain current on all our accounts, the rising balances have made it increasingly difficult to maintain breathing room month to month, creating financial strain in our household.

We are not seeking long-term support. We are simply reaching out to kind-hearted well-wishers who may be willing to help us reduce a portion of this debt. Clearing even part of it would free up a few much-needed dollars each month—enough to help us stay afloat, continue caring for our family, and regain stability during this season.

This experience has reminded us how vital community truly is. Any support—whether through giving, sharing, or encouragement—is deeply appreciated. We are grateful beyond words and remain committed to working hard and paying it forward when we are able.

Thank you for taking the time to read our story and for standing with families like ours during challenging seasons.

With gratitude,

The L Family.

#CommunityHelps #FamilyTogetherness #DebtFreeDreams

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