Give to those who have given freely . The Bauers !

Sometimes life has a way of hitting hard individuals we love and care about hurting their whole family’s . Pastor Kristy Bauers husband Chester has been fighting aggressive cancer for over a year now which has taken a huge toll on this family . With continued treatments medical expenses and everyday living expenses it becomes very overwhelming. Pastor Kristy and Chester will be traveling to KU Medical Center in a few days where they will stay for 6-8 weeks for continued treatments . Please help take some stress and worry of them so they can focus on Chester’s medical needs . Pastor Kristy has given and continues to give greatly in this community, as Leader of Celebrate Recovery, jail and prison ministry , and full time ministry . To know her and this family is to love them !! Please help them now as she has helped so many , let’s lighten their load . Thank you for already and continuing to cover them with your prayers . For we can do All things through Christ who strengthens us !! ♥️♥️