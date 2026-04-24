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GIVE THEM A SKILL, GIVE THEM A FUTURE

Goal₦5,000,000 NGN
Raised₦0 NGN

Fundraiser created byGregory Pius

Fundraiser funds will be received by Today Child Education and Skills Initiative

GIVE THEM A SKILL, GIVE THEM A FUTURE

GIVE THEM A SKILL, GIVE THEM A FUTURE

₦5,000,000 to Train 500 Youth, Young Adults & Women | TCESI 2026


The Problem: A Certificate Is Not a Career

In Kaduna’s 3 Senatorial Zones and the 6 Area Councils of Abuja, too many young people graduate into silence.


No job. No capital. No skill. No hope.


Young women are told to wait. Young adults are told to “hustle” but given no tools. So they sit. They struggle. They settle.


At Today Child Education and Skills Initiative (TCESI), we believe a person without a skill is a future on hold.


That is why we are saying: Give them a skill. Give them a future.


The Solution: 500 Skills. 500 Incomes. 500 Futures.

We are raising ₦5,000,000 to train 500 Youth, Young Adults, and Women in practical skills that create income from week one.


This is hands-on, not classroom theory. Our 8-week training covers:

1) Tech Skills: Digital literacy, Computer skills, IT support, and Web development, Coding, and Software Development

2) Agricultural Skills and Business: Sustainable agriculture, Farming, Livestock management, Agribusiness management, and Value Chain Development

3) Catering, Cottage and Fashion Design Skills: Catering, Shoe Cobbling, Fashion design, textile production, and entrepreneurship

4) Vocational Training: Carpentry and Furniture’s work, Welding, Electrical work, Tiling work, Plumbing, and Masonry

5) Entrepreneurial Skills: Business management, Marketing, and Financial literacy


We use a group training model to reach more people: ₦10,000 trains 1 person and gives them access to shared starter toolkits. Graduates form clusters of 5 to start micro-businesses together immediately after our June 2026 Kaduna Final and July 2026 Abuja Final.


The Target: ₦5,000,000 = 500 Futures

1) ₦10,000 = 1 Youth, Young Adult, or Woman Trained & Certified

2) ₦50,000 = 5 Beneficiaries = 1 Earning Cluster

3) ₦1,000,000 = 100 Beneficiaries in 1 Kaduna Zone or 2 Abuja Councils

4) ₦5,000,000 = 500 Skilled Nigerians Across All 9 Locations


With this fund, we will train beneficiaries in Kaduna North, Kaduna Central, Kaduna South Groups and all 6 FCT Area Councils: Abaji, Bwari, Gwagwalada, Kuje, Kwali, AMAC.


The Fruit: From Failure to Fruitfulness

Meet Blessing, 22, from Kuje Area Council. After SSCE, she had no direction. After TCESI’s Soap-Making training, she now leads a 5-woman cluster making ₦15,000 each weekly. She pays her brother’s WAEC fees.


Meet Yusuf from Kaduna South. He learned Phone Repairs. Today he runs a small kiosk in Tudun Wada Market and trains 2 boys under him.


One skill ended idleness. One skill started income.


That is what your donation does.


Why TCESI? Why Now?

TCESI is CAC + SCUML registered, with an NGO bank account and a 5-member board. We already run programs across 9 locations. We report. We show results.


We are not giving handouts. We are giving tools, training, and dignity.


Our Promise to You

For every naira given to this ₦5,000,000 campaign, you will get:

1) Monthly photo + video updates from all training centers

2) The full list of 500 graduates by Zone and Area Council

3) A final impact + financial report after June/July 2026 graduations


Your Call to Action: Give Them a Future Today

₦5,000,000 is not an expense. It is 500 Nigerians choosing productivity over poverty.


Donate Now:

1) ₦10,000 = Train 1 Person

2) ₦50,000 = Start 1 Business Cluster

3) ₦5,000,000 = Change 500 Lives


[Donate on GiveSendGo] | [Donate on Paystack]


Give Them a Skill. Give Them a Future.

#GiveThemASkill #TCESI500 #FromFailureToFruitfulness




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