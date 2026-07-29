Give the Gift of Health

Today, we humbly ask for your support for James, who is currently battling a serious medical condition. What began as a health challenge has placed an enormous emotional and financial burden on the family. Despite their determination and faith, the cost of treatment, medication, and hospital care is beyond what they can manage alone.

Every day matters. With timely medical care, James has a real chance to recover and return to a normal life. Your contribution, no matter how small, will go directly toward life-saving treatment and medical expenses.