Give Ruffy a chance to live

Hello, I’m Ruffy.





To anyone who is willing to help me, even a small amount of money would mean so much to me… because right now, I am fighting for my life.





Not long ago, I was just a normal person with simple dreams. I wanted to work hard, support my family, and live a peaceful life. But everything changed when I got seriously sick. What I thought was just a simple pain turned into something much worse.





The doctors told me that I need continuous treatment and medication. Without it, my condition could get worse at any time. Hearing that broke me, but what hurt even more was knowing we cannot afford it.





We are struggling every single day. My family is doing everything they can, but we simply don’t have enough. Sometimes we have to choose between buying food or buying my medicine. And most of the time, I tell them to choose food… even if it means my condition gets worse.





I feel my body getting weaker day by day. There are nights I can’t sleep because of the pain, and there are moments when I wonder how much time I have left. But deep inside, I still want to live. I still want to fight.





That’s why I’m humbly reaching out to you. If you have a kind heart, I am asking for your help. Any small amount of money, any support, or even just sharing my story could help me continue my treatment and give me a chance to survive.





I’m not asking for a perfect life… I’m just asking for a chance to keep living.





I’m Ruffy, and I’m still hoping… that someone out there will hear me and help me through this

﻿ difficult time.