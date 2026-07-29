Give Rita the Care and Dignity She Deserves

My name is Sean Galván, and I’m reaching out with a heavy heart on behalf of Rita.

Rita is currently in intensive care, courageously battling terminal throat cancer. She has no family support and is facing this painful journey completely alone. Despite the immense challenges, she remains strong and continues to fight every single day.

We have stepped in to support her, but the medical bills, daily care needs, and essential supplies have become overwhelming. No one deserves to go through something like this without compassion and help.