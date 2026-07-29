Give Our Shelter Animals The Care They Deserve

Hello All, I’m speaking today not just for myself, but for the animals who cannot speak for themselves.





Every single day at our shelter here in Petersburg, Virginia, we care for over 30 dogs and cats who have been abandoned, neglected, lost, or left with nowhere else to go. Right now, we are completely at capacity. Despite the love and dedication of our staff and volunteers, our shelter is old, overcrowded, and desperately in need of repairs to provide these animals with the safe and comfortable environment they deserve.





Many people don’t realize that we rely heavily on volunteer donations and the kindness of our community just to feed and care for these animals. The people of Petersburg have shown incredible compassion, and we are grateful for every bag of food, every blanket, every dollar, and every helping hand.





Last year, the City of Petersburg and former Governor Glenn Youngkin announced plans for a new animal shelter — a promise that gave so many of us hope. But nearly a year later, construction has still not begun, and our animals continue to wait.





While plans are delayed, these animals still need help today.





They need warm beds.

They need medical care.

They need clean, safe spaces.

Most importantly, they need love, compassion, and a real chance at life.





This fundraiser is about giving these animals dignity while we continue fighting for a better future for our shelter. Every donation will go toward food, medical supplies, shelter repairs, enrichment, and improving the quality of life for the dogs and cats currently in our care.





Even if you cannot donate, sharing this campaign could help us reach someone who can.





Together, we can show these animals that they are not forgotten.





On behalf of every wagging tail, every scared rescue, and every animal waiting for a second chance — thank you for your support, your compassion, and your belief in our mission.”







