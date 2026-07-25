Give Our Family Hope for Matthew

Help Our Family Bring Hope to Matthew





My name is Ryan Trent, and I am Matthew Trent's brother.





For nearly 40 years, our family has stood by Matthew through every challenge. We have never given up hope, and we continue to believe that every available legal avenue should be fully explored.





Matthew currently has an active post-conviction DNA proceeding in Louisiana. Our family has worked tirelessly to move his case forward, but we have reached a point where we need help. We are trying to raise funds to hire an experienced attorney who can review the case, represent Matthew in post-conviction proceedings, and help us pursue every lawful opportunity available.





Over the years, this process has placed an emotional and financial burden on our family. We have spent countless hours gathering information, contacting organizations, and trying to obtain court records. Many of Matthew's personal legal documents were reportedly destroyed in a flood while he was incarcerated, making it even more difficult to reconstruct the history of his case and obtain the records needed to continue.





The funds raised through this campaign will help our family pay for:

• Hiring a post-conviction attorney.

• Obtaining court transcripts and public records.

• Court filing fees and legal expenses.

• Expert consultation and case review, if needed.

• Other necessary costs related to Matthew's post-conviction case.





We are not asking anyone to decide the outcome of Matthew's case. We are simply asking for help so our family can continue seeking a full and fair review through the legal process.





Every donation, no matter the amount, brings us one step closer to obtaining the legal assistance our family cannot afford on our own. If you are unable to donate, we would be deeply grateful if you would share our fundraiser and keep our family in your prayers.





Thank you for taking the time to read our story. Your kindness, generosity, and support mean more to us than words can express.





With gratitude,





Ryan Trent

Matthew Trent's Brother