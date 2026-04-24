Give nova a Chance at a Healthy Life





Hello everyone,





We are reaching out with heavy hearts to ask for help for our beloved 6-month-old miniature dachshund, Nova.





Nova is a bright, affectionate little puppy who has quickly become a cherished member of our family. She loves cuddles, playtime, and being close to the people she loves. Despite her sweet and happy nature, Nova has been facing a serious health challenge since birth.





After veterinary testing and examinations, Nova was diagnosed with a congenital liver shunt, a condition where blood bypasses the liver instead of being properly filtered. Without treatment, this condition can lead to severe health complications and dramatically impact her quality of life.





To give Nova the best chance of a normal, healthy future, she urgently needs a specialised CT scan followed by corrective surgery. These procedures are expensive, with veterinary costs expected to exceed $10,000.





Every donation received will go directly towards Nova's veterinary care, including diagnostic testing, specialist consultations, surgery, medications, and recovery expenses.





As a family, we are doing everything we can to help Nova, but the cost of treatment is more than we can manage on our own. Asking for help is difficult, but Nova deserves every opportunity to live the long, happy life that every puppy should have.





Whether you are able to donate or simply share Nova's story, your support means the world to us. Every contribution, no matter the size, brings Nova one step closer to receiving the treatment she desperately needs.





Thank you for taking the time to read Nova's story and for helping give her a chance at a healthy life.





With heartfelt gratitude,





Ashlee & Nova ❤️















































































