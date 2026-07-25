Give my grandmother a dignified burial

My name is Chinomso Madubuko, and my 113-year-old grandmother, Mama Margaret Egeolu, has gone to rest in Umuahia, Abia State. She lived a long, dignified life and raised many of us with love, prayers, and wisdom. We are raising 8,500,000 Naira to give her a burial that reflects the honour she deserves. The funds will cover casket, embalming, church service, canopy, chairs, sound, food, transport for family, and village burial rites. We have raised 2,500,000 Naira so far and need help to complete the balance. Every donation, share, and prayer counts. Thank you for standing with our family in this season of grief.