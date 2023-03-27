GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

Give Me a Chance to Build a Sustainable Business

Goal₦100,000,000 NGN
Raised₦0 NGN

Fundraiser created byTochukwu Madumere

Give Me a Chance to Build a Sustainable Business

Help Me Start My Business and Build a Better Future

I am raising funds to start a new business that can become a sustainable source of income and create opportunities for other people. I have the determination, ideas, and willingness to work, but I currently do not have enough capital to purchase the equipment, materials, tools, and other resources needed to get the business started.

Starting a business from the ground up is challenging, especially when you have a good idea but limited financial resources. Instead of giving up on my dream, I have decided to reach out to people who may be willing to support me in taking this important first step.

The funds raised through this campaign will be used carefully for essential startup expenses, including purchasing business equipment and materials, setting up the business, and providing initial working capital. My goal is to use this support to establish a business that can generate income, serve customers, grow over time, and eventually create employment opportunities.

This fundraiser means much more to me than simply raising money. It represents an opportunity to become financially independent, build something of my own, and create a better future through honest work and dedication.

I understand that everyone has their own financial responsibilities, so I truly appreciate every form of support. Whether you donate a small amount or a larger contribution, your generosity will help bring me closer to launching the business. If you are unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser with your friends, family, colleagues, and social media contacts would also be a valuable way to support me.

I am committed to putting the funds toward the purpose for which they are raised and working hard to make this opportunity successful.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story, for believing in my vision, and for supporting me as I take this important step toward building a sustainable future.

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Current Events
GiverArmy Cause CURRENT EMERGENCIES
Raised: $9,752 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause CURRENT EMERGENCIES

Our Current Emergencies cause is a fund uniquely set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.Grants Distribution is for:Pr...

Loading...

Animal/Pets
GiverArmy Cause ANIMAL RESCUE & CARE
Raised: $7,340 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause ANIMAL RESCUE & CARE

Our Animal Rescue & Care cause is a fund uniquely set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.Grants Distribution:Prom...

Loading...

Education
GiverArmy Cause ARTS & EDUCATION
Raised: $2,610 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause ARTS & EDUCATION

Our Arts & Education cause is a fund uniquely set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.Grants Distribution:Supporting ar...

Loading...

Church
GiverArmy Cause FAITH BASED
Raised: $7,126 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause FAITH BASED

Our Faith-Based cause is a fund uniquely set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.Grants Distribution:Funding mission-o...

Loading...

Medical
GiverArmy Cause RESCUE & REHABILITATION
Raised: $6,088 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause RESCUE & REHABILITATION

Our Rescue & Rehabilitation Cause is a fund uniquely set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.Grants Distribution:S...

Loading...

Non-Profit
GiverArmy Cause EARTH CARE
Raised: $128 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause EARTH CARE

Our Earth Care cause is a fund uniquely set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.Grants Distribution are for:Funding communi...

Loading...

Family
GiverArmy Cause ESSENTIALS FOR LIFE
Raised: $7,423 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause ESSENTIALS FOR LIFE

Our Essentials for Life Cause is a fund set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com. Grants Distribution are designated to...

Loading...

Emergency
GiverArmy Cause CRISIS RESPONSE
Raised: $2,156 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause CRISIS RESPONSE

Our Crisis Response Cause is a fund uniquely set up to mobilize resources for need, creating direct Kingdom Impact, providing grants to qualifying cam...

Loading...

Legal
GiverArmy Cause JUSTICE FOR ALL
Raised: $16,230 USD
Goal: $100,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause JUSTICE FOR ALL

Our Justice for All Cause is uniquely set up fund that provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.Grants Distributions are made to:Ensur...

Loading...

Medical
GiverArmy Cause MEDICAL RELIEF
Raised: $303 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause MEDICAL RELIEF

Our Medical Relief Cause is our charitable fund set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.Grants Distribution from this...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve