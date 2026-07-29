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Give Mary Jane the Breath of Hope She Deserves

Goal$5,000 USD
Raised$295 USD

Fundraiser created byTaylor Bracken

Fundraiser funds will be received by Mary Jane Cooper

Give Mary Jane the Breath of Hope She Deserves

Mary Jane Cooper is a 53‑year‑old mother of four and grandmother of six who has spent the last decade fighting a battle most people begin in childhood. At 42 years old, Mary Jane was diagnosed with Cystic Fibrosis, a rare and life‑limiting genetic disease that causes thick mucus to build up in the lungs. Because CF is almost always diagnosed in children, she often has to receive treatment in children’s hospitals — the only places equipped for the level of care she needs.


Over the years, her condition has become more complicated. Mary Jane now also lives with:

  1. Bronchiectasis, causing permanent lung damage
  2. Pseudomonas, a chronic and dangerous lung infection
  3. Coccidioidomycosis, requiring monthly chest cleanings and ongoing treatment
  4. Frequent hospital stays, ER visits, and specialist appointments


Despite all of this, she continues to fight with everything she has.


🌬️ What She Needs Now

Mary Jane’s doctors have recommended a COPD airway‑clearance vest, a medical device that uses vibration therapy to help loosen and shake the mucus from her lungs. This vest isn’t optional — it’s essential. It would:


  1. Help her breathe more easily
  2. Reduce dangerous infections
  3. Cut down hospital visits
  4. Give her back some independence and freedom in her day‑to‑day life


But the cost is far beyond what disability income can cover, and insurance will not pay for the device.


💔 Her Daily Reality

Mary Jane spends much of her time in hospitals, at doctor’s offices, or staying with her roommate — who is also dealing with health issues of their own. She rarely gets a break. She rarely gets a day without pain, coughing, or fear of the next infection.

This vest would change her life. It would give her time back with her kids. It would give her more moments with her grandbabies. It would give her a chance to breathe — literally.


💛 How You Can Help

Every donation, no matter the size, brings Mary Jane one step closer to the equipment she needs to stay out of the hospital and stay with the people who love her.

If you can’t donate, sharing her story helps more than you know.


Thank you for giving Mary Jane hope, breath, and a fighting chance.

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