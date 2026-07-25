Give Love to Carol and her neighbors

Share the love for Carol and her neighbors. We are 50+ ladies in need of short term help. July 3 Cleveland Ohio was hit with intense heatwave for days which in turn cause the electric in our community to blow out and left majority of our community without utilities for days well if you are on a fixed income and just went shopping for groceries then you know we lost everything we just purchased we have reached out to Salvation army and every other social agency and no one showed up please if you can help we will really appreciate it thank you so much.