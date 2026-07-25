Give life to Freya

Hello,

Our daughter’s name is Freya Munkhtemuulen. She was born on August 26, 2023. Due to a mistake by the obstetrician during delivery, she suffered a skull defect that affected her brain and nervous system. Since birth, she has only been home for 26 days; she has spent all the rest of her time in the hospital up until now.

Starting from October 11, 2024, our daughter has been in the intensive care unit of the country’s largest maternal and child hospital. She cannot breathe on her own and is fully dependent on life-support machines. She has become like a human vegetable. The doctors have repeatedly told us there is no hope. Test results showed that her adrenal glands are not functioning, with a high risk of cardiac arrest. As the days pass, her condition has been rapidly deteriorating. Additional diagnoses include cerebral palsy, brain atrophy, and a tumor pressing on her optic nerve.

During this time, doctors have tried many times to make her breathe independently, but her heart has stopped six times. On January 5, 2025, she underwent a tracheostomy, but she still cannot breathe on her own and remains dependent on an oxygen ventilator.

Currently, she cannot speak or cry, cannot walk, has paralysis on the left side of her body, and suffers from constant pain. It is said that she can receive treatment in Mongolia, but the cost of her medical care is extremely high. Therefore, we are humbly asking everyone to extend a helping hand through donations.

Respectfully,

Freya



