Give Joshua A Laptop To Pursue His Passion

My fiance Josh recently got his laptop which he uses for schoolwork, music, and keeping in touch with loved ones absolutely destroyed by water damage. He's so sweet and trying hard to get by with whatever we can without being too upset by it but he's had it for so long he's pretty torn up about it. I was hoping to see if any kind souls could help out in the mean time while we try to scrape together enough to get him a new one! There's a specific model he has been wanting and I'd like to surprise him with it before he graduates or on his graduation. Anything will help, he deserves this and so much more! Thank you all in advance!