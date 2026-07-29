Give Hope to Refugees and Stateless Families in Ma

Every day, thousands of refugees and stateless families in Malaysia wake up uncertain about how they will feed their children, pay rent, receive medical treatment, or access education. Among them are Pakistani Christian refugees, Rohingya refugees from Myanmar, and families from many other countries who fled persecution, violence, and conflict in search of safety.

Without legal protection and adequate resources, many refugee families struggle to afford even the most basic necessities. Children are often denied educational opportunities, parents face serious health challenges without access to affordable healthcare, and many families live in overcrowded and difficult conditions. We work directly with these vulnerable communities by providing groceries, rental assistance, medical support, emergency healthcare, and basic humanitarian aid.

Your donation can provide food for a hungry child, medicine for a sick parent, shelter for a homeless family, and hope for those who have nowhere else to turn. Together, we can bring dignity, compassion, and practical support to refugees and stateless people who are struggling to survive.

No family should be forgotten. No child should go to bed hungry. Your generosity can become the lifeline that helps refugee families rebuild their lives and look toward a brighter future.

Thank you for standing with the most vulnerable and giving hope where it is needed most.