Give Hope To Family Facing Eviction

We never imagined we would be in this position. A hardworking family is currently facing eviction after falling behind due to sudden financial hardship and loss of income. Despite doing everything possible — applying for jobs, selling belongings, cutting back on essentials, and asking for payment arrangements — time has run out faster than expected.





Right now, the biggest fear is losing the only place they can call home. There are children involved, and the thought of them not having stability or a safe place to sleep is heartbreaking. This family is not looking for a handout forever — just a chance to catch up, breathe, and get back on their feet before everything is lost.





Every dollar donated goes directly toward rent, utilities, and preventing eviction. Even if you cannot donate, sharing this fundraiser could reach someone who can help.





In times like these, kindness truly changes lives. Thank you for reading, supporting, praying, and helping a family hold on during one of the hardest moments of their lives. ❤️



