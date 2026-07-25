Give Hope to Children with Disabilities in Africa

My name is john kiwanuka from Uganda. I am raising €100,000 to give children with disabilities in Africa a better chance at life.

The funds will help provide mobility aids such as wheelchairs and crutches, education support including school fees and learning materials, medical care and rehabilitation, nutritious food, and other essential supplies. A small portion will also cover transportation to reach children in need and the costs of managing and reporting on the project.

Every donation, no matter the size, brings hope to a child who deserves the opportunity to learn, grow, and live with dignity. Together, we can change lives and build a future where every child has the support they need to thrive.

Thank you for your kindness and support. — John kiwanuka, Uganda