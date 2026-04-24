Give hazelnut a chance at life!!

Hi! i need help, a lot of it. my guinea pig hazelnut is six months old and has an upper respiratory infection. i am a minor and not eligible for any job and my parents aren't willing to spend money to take him to the vet. i'm hoping 1,500 will be enough money to get him looked at to see how serious it is, and enough to pay for the medicine he needs as well. literally any amount of money will help, i just want my baby to live a long life with his brother, they are both boars and have bonded and im terrified that if hazelnut dies, his brother will fall into depression again. i know it doesn't seem like it's that big of a deal just because he's sick, but he's getting worse each day and upper respiratory infections are commonly fatal in guinea pigs. i wish i was able to work but nobody wants to hire me as a babysitter and nobody wants to hire a 14 year old at any of the stores and restaurants within a 20 mile radius. please help me, even a dollar would help us so so much. have a good day!!