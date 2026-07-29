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Give Franco a Chance at Life

Goal₱1,300,000 PHP
Raised₱0 PHP

Fundraiser created byFranco Gramatica

Fundraiser funds will be received by Rennie Gramatica

Give Franco a Chance at Life

On April 16, 2026, our lives changed forever.


Our son, Franco, was born weighing only 2.2 kilograms. Like any parents, we dreamed of bringing home a healthy baby and starting our life together as a family. Instead, just days after his birth, we received news that no parent is ever prepared to hear.


Franco was diagnosed with hydrocephalus, a condition where excess fluid builds up in the brain. As first-time parents, we were overwhelmed with fear, uncertainty, and heartbreak. While we were celebrating the arrival of our precious baby boy, we were also faced with the reality that he would need specialized medical care and treatment.


Since then, Franco has already shown us what it means to be a fighter.


Despite his diagnosis, he continues to feed well, gain weight, and show remarkable strength. He has undergone multiple tests, including MRI scans of his brain and spine. By God’s grace, the results showed no additional complications aside from the hydrocephalus. Every small victory has reminded us to remain hopeful and faithful.


However, the road ahead remains difficult.


Franco’s condition requires ongoing consultations, monitoring, imaging studies, medications, and the possibility of neurosurgical intervention. The estimated cost of his treatment and related medical expenses is far beyond what our family can afford.


This past year has been financially challenging for us. I resigned from my job so I could focus on my pregnancy, my health, and helping our family business. Unfortunately, our business has struggled significantly in recent months, leaving us with very limited resources during a time when our son needs us most.


As parents, we are doing everything we can. We have reached out to government agencies, charitable organizations, family, friends, and anyone willing to listen to Franco’s story. Still, the expenses continue to grow faster than our ability to meet them.


Today, we are humbly reaching out to you.


Whether you know us personally or are simply someone who has come across Franco’s story, we ask for your help. No donation is too small. Every contribution, prayer, and share of this fundraiser brings us one step closer to giving Franco the care he needs.


We believe that God works through the kindness and compassion of others. Throughout this journey, we have already witnessed incredible generosity from people we have never met. Those acts of kindness have given us the strength to keep moving forward.


Franco just started his life. He deserves the opportunity to grow, laugh, learn, and experience the future that every child deserves.


From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for taking the time to read our story. Thank you for standing with our family during the most difficult season of our lives.


Please keep baby Franco in your prayers.


With gratitude and hope,

Christina, Rennie, and Baby Franco

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