Give Farmers a Fighting Chance — Radar Security

A solar-powered, load-shedding-proof radar and camera system that alerts farmers the moment someone enters their property — even where there’s no Wi-Fi and no power grid.





South African farmers live with a reality most of the world doesn’t understand: attacks often happen at night, response times can stretch to 40 minutes or more in rural areas, and the very security systems meant to protect them fail during load-shedding — right when they’re needed most.





We’ve watched too many families install cameras that go dark the moment the power cuts, or rely on Wi-Fi that simply doesn’t reach the back fence line. Farms are large, isolated, and underserved by the security industry that protects cities.

Introduce the solution:





That’s why we’re building a radar-and-camera system designed specifically for South African farmland:

• Radar detection that senses movement at range — day or night, in fog, dust, or total darkness — before an intruder ever reaches the house or livestock

• Solar power, so it runs independently of the grid and keeps working through load-shedding

• 4G connectivity, so alerts go straight to your phone or an armed response company, with no reliance on farm Wi-Fi

• Built for our conditions — heat, dust, remote distances, and unreliable infrastructure





To move from idea to a small pilot batch that we can put on real farms, we need to fund manufacturing, testing, and certification. This campaign will fund our first production run — including units donated to farms that can’t afford one themselves.





Call to action:

Every rand brings us closer to giving farming families an early warning system that actually works when everything else fails. Join us.