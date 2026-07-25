GIVE FAITHFULLY RECEIVE ABUNDANTLY

Hi,

I am a mom with 3 teenagers. Well, today I am on a mission of faith that I will receive what I ask for and I am asking because my vehicle is broken down and this is how I make my income through delivery. In turn my rent is past due because I am unable to make deliveries as well. Not to mention the car note and well other bills that are past due. I have asked the organizations here that help but all I get is: “our funds are exhausted” of which is understandable, because a lot of people are going through hardships. This is my last option. I am definitely in belief that this is going to work out in my favor❤️. I wanted to resolve this myself but I can’t. God helps those who diligently seek him. I seek him daily and I found this website. Thanks for considering me and my family.