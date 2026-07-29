My name is Marirose, and I’m asking for help for my dog Bella, who has been through unimaginable neglect.





About a year ago, I was forced to rehome Bella after losing my home. It was one of the hardest decisions I’ve ever had to make, but I believed she was going to a safe place where she would be cared for and loved. Recently, I received a message that I needed to come back to Florida to pick her up. I was told she was “a little skinny,” but nothing could have prepared me for what I saw.





When I arrived, Bella was nothing but skin and bones. I was told she hadn’t been properly fed—sometimes going as long as a month without food. She had cuts all over her body—on her legs, face, neck, and head—and marks around her neck that look like she may have been dragged by a collar. She had been kept confined in a crate with only pee pads for nearly the entire time. Now, she’s so used to being cramped that she still curls up tightly in her sleep, like she doesn’t realize she finally has space.





It’s heartbreaking and honestly sickening to see her like this. No animal deserves to suffer that way.





Right now, my priority is getting Bella the medical care she urgently needs. I need to take her to the vet for a full evaluation to check for internal issues, infections, malnutrition, and to properly treat her wounds. Beyond that, she’ll need ongoing care, proper nutrition, and support to help her physically and emotionally recover.





I’m doing everything I can, but the costs are overwhelming after everything that has happened. Any donation—no matter how small—will go directly toward Bella’s veterinary care, medications, food, and rehabilitation.





If you’re unable to donate, sharing this means the world to us.





Thank you for helping me give Bella the second chance she deserves. I just want my baby to get better!