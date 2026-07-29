Give an Elderly Seller a Chance to Earn Again

Every day, many small and elderly vendors wake up early, prepare their goods, and spend long hours waiting for customers. Despite their hard work and determination, many return home with unsold products and very little income.





These elderly vendors are not asking for charity. They are trying to support themselves through honest work. Unfortunately, changing market conditions, increased competition, and limited access to online promotion have made it increasingly difficult for them to sell their goods.





This fundraiser aims to help these hardworking seniors in a practical and respectful way.





How your donation will be used:

We will identify small vendors and elderly sellers who are struggling to sell their products. Donation funds will be used to purchase their merchandise directly from them. The purchased goods will then be distributed to people in need, community organizations, shelters, or families facing economic hardship whenever possible. We will provide updates and documentation so donors can see the impact of their contributions.





By purchasing products from these vendors, we help them earn income through their work rather than simply giving handouts. This approach allows them to maintain their dignity while continuing their small businesses.





Even a small contribution can make a meaningful difference. Together, we can help elderly vendors sell their goods, support their daily needs, and show them that their efforts are valued by the community.





Thank you for helping us support small and elderly vendors through compassion, respect, and action.









Every donation helps turn unsold goods into hope, income, and opportunity.