Give a Hand for healing and hope

Two years ago, my life took a drastic turn when I fell severely ill and slipped into a coma that lasted for 4 months. When I finally woke up, I was left with significant muscle loss, weight loss, and mobility issues that confined me to a wheelchair for a long time. My journey to recovery has been long and arduous, involving multiple hospital stays, rehabilitation, and in-home therapy.

Despite the challenges, I've fought hard to regain my strength and independence. However, my insurance has been a constant struggle, with them recently informing me that they'll be discontinuing their support. This news has left me and my family feeling devastated and uncertain about our future.

My dad quit his job to care for me full-time, taking me to countless medical appointments, therapy sessions, and surgeries (over 25 major ones!). I've lost my job, and my family has depleted their savings to cover my medical expenses. The financial burden is overwhelming, with mounting medical bills, insurance debt, and student loans that seem impossible to pay.

Every day, I wake up with tears in my eyes, hoping that today will be the day I take a step forward. But the reality is harsh, and I'm struggling to make ends meet. That's why I'm reaching out to you for help. Your contribution will go towards covering my medical expenses, therapy sessions, and daily needs.

I'm not just fighting for my own life; I'm fighting for my family's well-being too. Your support would mean the world to us. Let's work together to help me take a step towards recovery and a brighter future