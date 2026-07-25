Give A Dollar! Car & College Personal fundraiser

So my name is Levi Latoni, I’m currently trying to learn how to be an adult and manage my life well. For me, part of that beginning process is getting a car. I’m sure everyone who reads this can remember their first car, and probably how they got it. Currently, I am working for my car, but looking at the market has been a little discouraging. Prices are inflated and increasing almost every week. So I didn’t know what to do and thought I’ll make a fund raiser. Just a dollar at least per person, please. I hope this makes a difference and you understand how much giving would mean to me.





Here is what I would do with my car:

Arrive to work and school early

Participate more often in my non-profit work in Swanee

Connect with my friends so I can continue to build lasting relationships.





I hope you can give at least a dollar, thank you for your time even if you don’t.