Girl Kits for School: Supporting Girls in Need

I'm raising money to help girls from broken homes stay in school. Many of these girls are raised by single mothers who struggle to afford everything they need. I know this struggle firsthand, I'm a dropout myself who had to put my education on hold because my single mother couldn't afford it all.





I'm determined to make sure other girls don't have to make that choice. The funds will help cover sanitary products, scholastic materials, and counseling services, the essentials that let these girls show up to class and compete without the barriers I faced.