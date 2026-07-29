Giovanni fights for life

Update 05/28:

Baby Giovanni is stable and making small wins everyday, but he still has many challenges to overcome. It’s a miracle he has gotten this far. We are certain the many prayers have brought him to this point. God is gracious. Thank you everyone for the love support and prayers. Keep praying for our baby boy.









From Kevin and Sara Bissing:





We come to you with heavy hearts, asking first and foremost for your prayers.





Just a few short weeks ago, what was a routine pregnancy, took a scary turn. Our sweet baby boy, Giovanni, was diagnosed with non-immune fetal hydrops, a rare and life-threatening condition.

The doctors still don’t know the cause.

Giovanni is our little rainbow baby, and we walk through hope and heartbreak all at once. God is ultimately in control, and we know that every good and perfect gift is from above.





Baby Giovanni was being closely monitored in mamas belly, and while he was continuing to show strength, mama started preterm labor. Giovanni as delivered via emergency c section at 33wks & 6days, April 24th.





Giovanni is in the NICU fighting one day at a time, and that is all we can expect at the moment. He is showing us how strong and resilient he is, but the road ahead is uncertain l, and we desperately need prayers for his healing and continued strength for survival.





As mama and dad stay by Giovanni’s side, they will be traveling back and forth between home (where their two other children are) and the hospital. With time away from work, mounting medical bills, travel, meals, and the many unexpected costs that come with a long NICU stay, the burden is quickly growing.





If you feel led to support in any way, whether through prayer, sharing, or financial help, it would mean more than words can express during this incredibly fragile time.





Giovanni is here. He is fighting. And we are holding onto hope with everything we have.





Thank you for standing with us, loving us, and lifting us up in prayer.





God bless you all.