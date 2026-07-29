Gios Challenge Conference

Evangelical Free Church of America’s Challenge Conference is a large Christian youth event where high school students from across the country gather for worship, speakers, concerts, service projects, sports, and faith-focused sessions. It’s designed to help students grow in their relationship with God, build friendships with other teens, and be encouraged in their faith and leadership. The conference usually includes main sessions, breakout activities, missions opportunities, and group time with your church or youth group.

i have the opportunity of going to this event and am very excited about it. Thank you for your consideration in supporting me!