hi i'm gigi! | Serving with YWAM

hi friends! this is gigi :)





I’m so excited to finally share that in the fall of 2026, I’m going to a Discipleship Training School (DTS) with Youth With A Mission (YWAM)!!!





This fall, I will be joining YWAM, a global Christian missions organization that equips young people to share the Gospel and make disciples of all nations! I will be attending their DTS in Maui, Hawaii, for six months. The first three months will be focused on training as a missionary and growing in a relationship with Jesus. Then the next three months, I'll head out on outreach to another part of the world to make disciples of Christ, serve others, and share God's love!





Matthew 28:19 says, "Therefore go and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit." And that is exactly the mission I believe God has called me to! As I'm sure many of us know, prayer is an incredibly powerful thing, and I’d love for you to keep me in yours! Pray for boldness, provision, deep connection with Jesus, and that lives would be changed on outreach, including mine.





If you feel led to support me through finances, I would be humbled and grateful for the opportunity to use what you have given me for the glory of His Kingdom! I have already saved over $8,000 on my own, but now I need your support! If you have any questions or want to learn more about the mission God is sending me on, check out my blog! Click here to stay up to date and subscribe :)





thank you, and much love ♥︎