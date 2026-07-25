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Help Us Build Gift of Play

Goal$15,000 USD
Raised$14,600 USD

Fundraiser created byCorey Gift

Fundraiser funds will be received by Gift of Play

Help Us Build Gift of Play

Gift of Play SWFL is an early learning enrichment space opening in Cape Coral, created by a local mom of three and early childhood educator.

For years, I’ve dreamed of creating a space where children can learn through intentional play without chaos or overstimulation, but a calm, purposeful environment built on what truly works in the classroom.

As a mom of three boys and an early childhood educator, this vision has been on my heart for a long time.

We have officially secured our location for Gift of Play.

Now we are inviting our community to help bring it to life.

Our Goal

We are launching our “Planting Seeds for Play” campaign with a goal of raising $35,000 to help complete final buildout and prepare our space for opening.

This space is being built on faith, family, and the belief in childhood play. 

Your Support Funds

• Safety flooring installation

• Commercial water heater

• Plumbing 

• Sensory and enrichment materials

• Playhouse installation

• Gross Motor furnishings

Every dollar raised goes directly toward preparing a safe, intentional environment for children and families.

Why?

Childhood is short. The early years shape confidence, curiosity, and connection.

Gift of Play is being built as a welcoming space where children are encouraged to explore, families feel supported, and community grows stronger.

We believe strong families build strong communities.

Timeline

We are preparing to open Gift of Play in late Fall 2026.

Your support helps us complete the final steps needed to open our doors.

We invite you to partner with us in planting seeds that will bless families for years to come.

$50 - Seed Planter

Name listed on our Founding Supporter Wall.

$150 - Community Builder

Name recognition + early booking access once we open.

$500 - Play Partner

Recognition + play session pass bundle.

$1,000 - Zone Sponsor

Name displayed in a designated learning zone.

$2,500+ - Founding Business Sponsor

Logo recognition + social media spotlight + community acknowledgment.

If you feel led to support this mission, we would be honored by your partnership.

Together, we can create a space where play becomes meaningful learning and families feel connected and encouraged.


Click “Give” to donate, and please consider sharing this campaign with others who believe in the power of purposeful play.

With gratitude and faith,

Corey “CoCo” Gift

Founder, Gift of Play SWFL

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