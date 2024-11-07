A Smile to Remember

This is our 5th gift giving project since inception. This year we plan to give out a Christmas hampers to 100 subsistence farming families in remote communities that were affected by the 2-month drought. Due to the drought, food for storage and for farming in next season are non-existent. They barely managed to get something small from their harvests this year. It was unexpected drought in the middle of the rainy season period but due to Climate Change, weather has become unpredictable and so many lost their crops and those who did not lost, barely managed to harvests. Since food shortage will be high in the next season as well as high prices of food, we just wanted to give something to these families who barely survived each day in these hard times and put a smile this coming festive season.

The funds we will be able to raise will provide 1kg of rice, 1 can of mackarel, 1 pack of salt, 1 250 ml of vegetable oil, 1 250 ml of liquid soap, and seasoning.

Thank you so much. No matter how small your donation is, it will go a long way for these families.

"It is in sharing that life begins to have a meaning and purpose. The time you touch the lives of others is the time you truly live."