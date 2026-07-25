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Gideon The Warrior

Goal$10,000 USD
Raised$7,400 USD

Fundraiser created byAaron Chicca

Fundraiser funds will be received by Gabe Carroll

Gideon The Warrior

Gideon is Naomi and Gabe Carroll’s first child. He was born on May 9th, 2026, and from the very beginning has shown the heart of a fighter.


Immediately after birth, Gideon experienced complications involving meconium in his lungs and high acid levels, signs that pointed to a lack of oxygen. Since then, he has remained in the NICU, undergoing treatments, tests, and scans as doctors continue working to understand the full picture of his condition. While MRI results and eye exams have indicated that the oxygen deprivation may have caused some injury to his brain, the extent of any long-term effects remains unknown. Right now, the family is living in a difficult place of waiting, praying, and taking one day at a time.


As many parents know, life does not stop during medical hardships. Prior to Gideon’s birth, Gabe had been working remotely from home. Near the end of April, he learned that his position would be moving back in-office in another state. With Gideon’s ongoing medical journey and the uncertainty surrounding his care, Gabe has not yet been able to pursue future employment opportunities. On top of that, the NICU is approximately 35 miles from their home, making daily visits emotionally and financially challenging.


For those who know Gabe and Naomi, you know they are a joy to be around and have a heart for serving others. During this season, we simply want to give others the opportunity to come alongside them to help ease some of the financial burden and allow them to focus on what matters most: being present for Gideon.


Whether through giving, prayer, or simply sharing this page, every act of support means more than words can express.


“Carry one another’s burdens; in this way you will fulfill the law of Christ.” - Galatians 6:2

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