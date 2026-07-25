Gideon Greene's Eagle Scout Project

Hi, my name is Gideon Greene and I'm raising money for my Eagle Scout Project. For my project, I am renovating a rotted walk bridge and developing a community picnic area at Central City Austin Church in my neighborhood. By improving the bridge over the creek at the back of the property, the congregation will be able to access the full area. I will step in with my fellow Scouts to replace bridge, add a picnic table, and an inviting gravel path. If y'all could support my goal of helping the church and the community, it would be appreciated. Thank you!





*Any donations raised above the designated amount will be given to the church for upkeep of the facility.



