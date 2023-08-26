Funds for Gideon Anderson and family

Burn survivor, Gideon Anderson, is son of Aaron and Miltsu Anderson and is 8 years old.

Gideon was in the backyard burning papers in the fire pit. He was holding a bottle of lighter fluid when in exploded in his hands. His clothing caught on fire. 90% of his body is covered in burns. The burns are said to be 3rd degree. He was brought to Williston where they intubated him. He was flown to a burn center where he will be treated.

Aaron and Miltsu will need funds to cover medical expenses, the flight, etc. Aaron will not be working during this time, so there will be a loss of income, temporarily. There are travel expenses for the family, as the burn center is in a different state, along with the expenses that come with staying near the burn center.

Any donations will help to offset all of these expenses and other unforeseen ones and give the family one less thing to worry about.

Please pray to our heavenly father for healing, comfort and acceptance of his will.